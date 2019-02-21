WOOD, Colin:
|
Peacefully at Telford Rest Home on 20 February 2019, aged 94 years. Loved brother of Gordon, and the late Brian, Graeme, Ian, Allan, and Elspeth Watchorn. Cherished uncle of many. Colin's funeral service will be held at the Stratford War Memorial Hall, Miranda Street, on Saturday 23 February, at 11.00am, to be followed by his burial in Kopuatama Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 21, 2019