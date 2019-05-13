Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie WHAKANEKE. View Sign Service Information Cleggs Funeral Services 268 High Street Hawera , Taranaki 4610 062788088 Death Notice



Connie Mamae:

Passed peacefully away at Trinity Rest Home Hawera on Friday 10th May 2019, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Albert Whakaneke. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Marna and Hannie (Tauranga), Cynthia and the late Robert Mauriri, Sheryl and the late Ken Whiting, Barry Wayne and Jean (Manaia), Paul and Corina (Australia), Steven and Lin (Hawera), Darel (Waitara), Larry (Motueka), Charmaine (dec), Brett (dec), Robin (dec), Mitai (dec), and Carol-Anne (dec). Nana of her dearly loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.A huge heartfelt thanks to Trinity Rest home for the outstanding care given to our mother is so dearly appreciated by all her whanau.

Bless you all.



A celebration of Connies life will be held at the Waiokura Marae , Winks Road, Manaia, on Monday the 13th May 2019 at 11am. Burial to follow at Motuawa urupa.

Will be sadly missed.







