  • "Our Love and thoughts are with all of you at this time ..."
    - Tracey Hammond
  • "Trudy and Neil I'm struggling to find words to express my..."
    - Bev Wilson
  • "As his Great Auntie I never got to meet little Cooper My..."
  • "Trudy, Neil, Jackson and Brody. All our love on your tragic..."
    - Kevin Nielsen.
  • "My heart breaks for you all with the loss of your precious..."
    - Sarah Procter
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

VINCE, Cooper James:
Sadly, our precious boy passed away on Sunday 9 June 2019. His smile and laughter throughout his 13 months bought so much joy and happiness to his mum and dad, Trudy and Neil, his playmates and bath buddy brothers, Jackson and Brody, and cherished by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
"Your smile lit up our world"
Trudy and Neil would like to invite family and friends to join them in celebrating Cooper's life at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 14 June 2019, at 12.30pm. Thereafter Cooper will be laid to rest at Hawera Cemetery.

