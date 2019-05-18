Acknowledgement

MORRISON, Craig Paynter:

Thank you to all who have supported us and helped Jeanette, Meryn, Cameron and Kerry, Trent and Jodi celebrate Craig's life. A special thanks to Dennis and Rob Green who officiated at Craig's service of remembrance. Also thanks to Molly Ryan staff who provided that extra care with meals, visits and coffee. The floral tributes, cards and donations to the Cardiac Unit have been appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all for your love and support shown.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 18, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers