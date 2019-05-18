MORRISON, Craig Paynter:
Thank you to all who have supported us and helped Jeanette, Meryn, Cameron and Kerry, Trent and Jodi celebrate Craig's life. A special thanks to Dennis and Rob Green who officiated at Craig's service of remembrance. Also thanks to Molly Ryan staff who provided that extra care with meals, visits and coffee. The floral tributes, cards and donations to the Cardiac Unit have been appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all for your love and support shown.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 18, 2019