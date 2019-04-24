BAIN,
Crawford John (John):
Passed peacefully at Coronation Lodge Rest Home, on Monday 22 April 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved and most respected husband of Colleen Mary.
"You will always be in
my heart."
Much loved father of Andrew and Sandi, and Christopher and Nicky. Much loved stepfather of Carl and Kylee; grandfather of Ashleigh, Daniel, Courtney, and Olivia; and great-grandfather of Neko and Jaxson. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John's would be greatly appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. All messages may be sent to "The Bain Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for John will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 27 April 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019