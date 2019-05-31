Danny NEWLAND

Guest Book
  • "Dear Thora & family, Sharing the sudden loss of Danny..."
    - Viv Milner
  • "Oh Danny Boy.......sad to read of your passing. Stratford..."
    - Bev Baunton
  • "My deepest sympathies Thora and family."
    - WENDY COULTER
  • "My thoughts to Danny's family. He was a great guy to our..."
    - Val Garlick
  • "our deepest sympathy to the newland family harvey and erica..."
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

NEWLAND, Danny Moran:
At his home in Stratford. Dearly loved son of Thora Steele (nee Newland) (New Plymouth). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Shawn and Mary Jane (Queensland, Australia). Loved grandson of Rae and Lottie Parkinson (both deceased). Uncle to Max, and great-uncle to Lexi. All messages to the Danny's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Danny at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Tuesday, 4th June, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 31 to June 1, 2019
