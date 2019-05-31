NEWLAND, Danny Moran:
At his home in Stratford. Dearly loved son of Thora Steele (nee Newland) (New Plymouth). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Shawn and Mary Jane (Queensland, Australia). Loved grandson of Rae and Lottie Parkinson (both deceased). Uncle to Max, and great-uncle to Lexi. All messages to the Danny's family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Danny at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Tuesday, 4th June, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 31 to June 1, 2019