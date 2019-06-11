KERWOOD, Daphne Edith:
Peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family at Taranaki Base Hospital, New Plymouth, on Saturday 8th June 2019. Loved mother of Richard, Mary, Sarah & Grant, Grandmother of Jessica, Claire, Rachel, Nikolai, Eizra, Aleksi, Kassidy & Tasha, Loved sister of Mabel & Dave. All messages to PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers, donations to Taranaki Hospice will be appreciated and left at the service. Daphne is at her home until her service for those that wish to visit. Family and Friends are invited to attend a service for Daphne at the Tasman Bowls & Social Club, 35 Octavius Place, New Plymouth, on Friday 14th June 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 11 to June 13, 2019