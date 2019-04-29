CHAMBERLAIN,
David Nelson Gordon:
Peacefully on Friday, 26 April 2019, in his 91st year. Dearly loved farther and father-in-law of Brian, Keith & Robyn, Steven & Colleen, Wendy, Paul, and Julie & Mike. Cherished grandad and great-grandad of all his grandchildren. Messages to the Chamberlain Family may be sent c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 1 May at 10.30am, to be followed by a private burial.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019