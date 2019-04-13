David THATCHER

THATCHER, David Noel:
91 years. Passed away on 1 April 2019 at Elizabeth Knox Home & Hospital, Epsom, Auckland. Loved husband of the late Roberta (née Bradley) and the late Margaret (née Betts). Cherished father of Gregory and Meredith Thatcher.
Pianist, skier, angler, optometrist and raconteur.
Final slope skied.
Final chord played.
Now composing for angels.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019
