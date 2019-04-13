THATCHER, David Noel:
91 years. Passed away on 1 April 2019 at Elizabeth Knox Home & Hospital, Epsom, Auckland. Loved husband of the late Roberta (née Bradley) and the late Margaret (née Betts). Cherished father of Gregory and Meredith Thatcher.
Pianist, skier, angler, optometrist and raconteur.
Final slope skied.
Final chord played.
Now composing for angels.
All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87-233, Meadowbank, Auckland.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019