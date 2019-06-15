WISNEWSKI, David Noel:
Passed away after a brave battle on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Melbourne with family by his side. Aged 67 years. Very much loved by Lyn & Dora. Treasured father, father-in-law and "Pop" of: Katrina, Peter, Bianca, Amelia, Patrick & Lacey; Kim, Jesse & Kirra. Loved son of the late Ted & Nola. Loved brother, brother-in-law & uncle of: Don, Linda, Regan, Bevan, Janelle & families; Rod, Valma, Craig & Katie & families; John (dec), Pete, Lynne, Ryan & Aimee. David chose not to have a funeral but has donated his body to science in his effort to find a cure for cancer. Messages To: P Wisnewski, 161 Centre Dandenong Road, Dingley Village, Vic 3172, Australia or email: [email protected]
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2019