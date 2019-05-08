Dawn BORRIE

Guest Book
  • "To Anne, Neil & Family With Deepest Sympathy. Our thoughts..."
  • "Dear Anne and Shona So sorry to hear of your mum's passing...."
  • "Deepest Sympathy to the Borrie Families at this time...."
  • "BORRIE, Dawn: The last of this generation. Loved..."
    - Dawn BORRIE
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
  • "BORRIE, Dawn: Loved second daughter of the late Len and Cis..."
    - Dawn BORRIE
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

BORRIE, Dawn
(Hazel Dawn):
Peacefully at Rhapsody Rest Home, New Plymouth, on 5th May 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Alistair Edward Borrie (Manaia). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Neil Sole (Bell Block), and Shona and Murray Wilson (Brisbane). Loved Nana of Grant and Sonja, Lauren and Michael, Lyall and Nicole, Bailey and Sharee. Great-Nana of Caitlin, Lacey, Taine, India, James and Taylor. Thanks to Rhapsody for your care of Dawn for the past 6 years. In accordance with Dawn's wishes, she has been laid to rest with Alistair in the Returned Services Section of the Manaia Cemetery.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.