BORRIE, Dawn
(Hazel Dawn):
Peacefully at Rhapsody Rest Home, New Plymouth, on 5th May 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Alistair Edward Borrie (Manaia). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Neil Sole (Bell Block), and Shona and Murray Wilson (Brisbane). Loved Nana of Grant and Sonja, Lauren and Michael, Lyall and Nicole, Bailey and Sharee. Great-Nana of Caitlin, Lacey, Taine, India, James and Taylor. Thanks to Rhapsody for your care of Dawn for the past 6 years. In accordance with Dawn's wishes, she has been laid to rest with Alistair in the Returned Services Section of the Manaia Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 8, 2019