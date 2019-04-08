HEWSON, Dawn

(nee Rowe):

29.01.1926 - 07.04.2019

Passed away peacefully at Taupo Hospital surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Grant and Gill, Brett and Wendy, and Rachel and Robert Kereopa. Much loved Granny to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Dawn will be held 2.00pm on Wednesday 10 April 2019 at the St Andrew's Anglican Church, 91 Titiraupenga Street, Taupo. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Zealand Red Cross would be much appreciated and can be left at Dawn's service or sent to New Zealand Red Cross – Supporter Services, PO Box 12140, Thorndon, Wellington 6144. All communications C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.



