McALPINE, Dawn Marie:
Passed away peacefully on 11th May 2019, in her 85th year. Loved and cherished wife of the late Alex, mum of Grant, Craig and Scott, mother-in-law of Lindi, Julian and Phuong and Nana Dawn of Richard, Angus and Tessa. Loved sister of Deanna and the late Marilyn. Dawn cared deeply for the care of animals and in lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA in her memory, either on-line at www.spca.nz/donate or left at the service, would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 15th May 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 13, 2019