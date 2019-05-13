Dawn MCALPINE

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to Dawns family at this sad time .Having known..."
    - Debbie ,Barry Salisbury
  • "My thoughts are with the family of Dawn McAlpine ."
    - Adele Brett
  • "Dawn was the most amazing lady and teacher of dance she..."
    - Robyn Marsh
  • "Holding our much loved and admired 'Mommy dearest' and all..."
    - Lindi McAlpine
  • "My sympathy to Dawns family. Farewell to a great lady of..."
    - Val King
Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

McALPINE, Dawn Marie:
Passed away peacefully on 11th May 2019, in her 85th year. Loved and cherished wife of the late Alex, mum of Grant, Craig and Scott, mother-in-law of Lindi, Julian and Phuong and Nana Dawn of Richard, Angus and Tessa. Loved sister of Deanna and the late Marilyn. Dawn cared deeply for the care of animals and in lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA in her memory, either on-line at www.spca.nz/donate or left at the service, would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Dawn's life will be held at the Taranaki Crematorium Chapel, Junction Road, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 15th May 2019 at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.