HILLENAAR DE GRAAF,
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019, aged 90 years. Loved mum of Petra, Frank, Colin, Wendy, and Michael. Loved Oma of Barak, Aaron, Ben, Kareen, Luke, Amy, Morgan, Evan, Clay. Many thanks for care given at Missions Rest Home and Jean Sandel Special Care Unit. All messages to the Hillenaar family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Neeltje will be held in Devonport, Auckland, at a future date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019