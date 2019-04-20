LAWN,
Dermot Joseph (Herb):
At home surrounded by his family following a determined and dignified fight, aged 71 years young. Dearly loved and loving husband of Kath. Proud and devoted Dad of Joe and Emma, Becs, Nick and Sarah, Jessie and Mark, Hamish and Emma, and Sam and Charlotte. Doting "Herbie" of Blake and Libby; Maggie, Charlie, and Pippa; Bella; Bryn, and Jock. Messages to the Lawn family may be left on Dermot's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/dermot. In preference to flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki in Dermot's memory would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Dermot's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 36 Cumming Street, Okato, on Tuesday 23 April 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by his interment at Okato Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019