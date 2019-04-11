Desmond KENNEDY

KENNEDY, Desmond (Des):
Dad passed away peacefully at Norfolk Lodge Rest Home on Tuesday 9th April 2019. aged 72 years. Loved Dad of Denzil & Richard, Wayne & Brenda. Loved Grandad of Desiree, Liam & Blair, Anika, Toby, Milarn & Jaryn. Loved GG of Jayden, Lucas & Benji. Loved brother of Pauline & Knud, Stewart & Paula, Graham and Lizzie. Loved uncle of his nephews & nieces. Dad will be at Denzil's home until his service on Saturday 13th April at 11.00am in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, Swans Road, New Plymouth. Family would like to acknowledge and thank staff at Norfolk Lodge and Hospice for the care given to Dad.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
