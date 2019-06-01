CRAIG, Diane Florence:
(L85248 RNZAF) Peacefully at home with her family on Thursday 30 May 2019, aged 65. Loving Mum of Jared (deceased), Melissa and Phil Guilford, and Campbell and Sarah. Adored Nan of Liam, Caitlin (deceased), Blake, Emily, and Sophie. Loved daughter of Jessie and Gordon (deceased). Cherished sister of Stuart, Pauline and Paul, Heather and Roger, and Gordon and Perrie. Messages to the Craig family may be left on Diane's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/diane.
"Now at peace in her
eternal garden"
Diane loved her family and friends and her family invites you to a service to celebrate her life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 4 June at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 1 to June 3, 2019