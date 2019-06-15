Don MACK

Service Information
A Simple Cremation
233 Carrington Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-023-6236
Dad passed away at Molly Ryan Rest Home, on 8th June 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Pat Mack. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Julie, Karen and Darrel, Lynne and Dino, Robert and Ange, Donna and Craig, Michelle and Mike. Loved Grandad to his 13 grandchildren and Pop Pop to 15 great-grandchildren. As per Don's wishes a private service was held for him on Friday 14th June 2019. Thank you to all the staff at Molly Ryan Rest Home. All correspondence to 17 Rennell Street, New Plymouth.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 15, 2019
