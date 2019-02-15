Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Don passed away at the Taranaki Base hospital on Thursday 14th February 2019, with his loving family beside him. Dearly loved and cherished husband and best friend of the late Gloria Hunt (dec. 3.12.2006). Loved dad of Kim and Kylie, and Craig and Nicky. Loving poppa of Courtney, Samantha; Tyrone, Byrin, Kyron, Cohen, Nimaway, the late Jyesen, Te Rahui, Dre'ce. A funeral for Don will be held at the Wesley Methodist Church, Hawera on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 commencing at 10am. If you would like to come and pay your respects to Don he will be residing at his home over the weekend. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Taranaki St John Health shuttle, a donation will be able to made at the church.







HUNT, Donald Keith:Don passed away at the Taranaki Base hospital on Thursday 14th February 2019, with his loving family beside him. Dearly loved and cherished husband and best friend of the late Gloria Hunt (dec. 3.12.2006). Loved dad of Kim and Kylie, and Craig and Nicky. Loving poppa of Courtney, Samantha; Tyrone, Byrin, Kyron, Cohen, Nimaway, the late Jyesen, Te Rahui, Dre'ce. A funeral for Don will be held at the Wesley Methodist Church, Hawera on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 commencing at 10am. If you would like to come and pay your respects to Don he will be residing at his home over the weekend. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Taranaki St John Health shuttle, a donation will be able to made at the church. Published in Taranaki Daily News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019

