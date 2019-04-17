McELDOWNEY,
Donald James (Don):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 14th April 2019, aged 81. Dearly loved son of the late James and Doris McEldowney, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Neil and Mary McEldowney, Ray and Judy McEldowney, Lily, Joyce (all deceased), Eunice and the late Gordon Phipps, Mary (deceased) and Maurice Gordon, Dennis McEldowney and Eileen, Lance McEldowney and Angela, Hope and Gus McCutcheon. A service for Don will be held at St Andrew's Church, 72 Liardet Street, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at 10.00am, then on to Okato Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019