ROSS, Donald Bryant:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth, on Sunday 19 May 2019. Aged 84. Loved partner of Linda. Loved son of Martha and Rongo Ross, Opunaki. Loved brother of Brian, Mervyn and Lorna D'Ath. Loved and respected father of Sharon and Steve. Father-in-law to Aoife. Grandfather to Cillian, Eddie and Charlie. According to his wishes a family service has been held. All messages of support can be sent to A Simple Cremation. PO Box 224, NP 4310.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 25, 2019