SPARKS, Donald Ross
(Ross, Sparky ex TAB):
After a difficult few months, Ross drifted away peacefully at Trinity Home and Hospital, Hawera, on Sunday 5th May 2019, aged 77 years. Very best friend and beloved husband of Liz. Much loved Dad of Darryl (decd), and Fraser & Tan. Special Grandy of Georgia; and grandfather of Gus. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be considered for the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, and these donations may be left at the service. Messages may be directed to the Sparks Family, C/- PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. Family and friends are warmly invited to farewell Ross with love on Friday 10th May 2019 at Tairoa Lodge, Puawai Street, Hawera, commencing at 12.00 noon. A private cremation will be held thereafter.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 7 to May 9, 2019