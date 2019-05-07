Donald SPARKS

Guest Book
  • "Dear Liz was shocked at the passing of Ross many years have..."
  • "Liz and Fraser. Sorry to hear of difficult times with..."
    - JEN DEAR
  • "Liz So sorry to hear about Ross Our prayers are with you..."
    - Russell Maindonald
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

SPARKS, Donald Ross
(Ross, Sparky ex TAB):
After a difficult few months, Ross drifted away peacefully at Trinity Home and Hospital, Hawera, on Sunday 5th May 2019, aged 77 years. Very best friend and beloved husband of Liz. Much loved Dad of Darryl (decd), and Fraser & Tan. Special Grandy of Georgia; and grandfather of Gus. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be considered for the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, and these donations may be left at the service. Messages may be directed to the Sparks Family, C/- PO Box 605, Hawera 4640. Family and friends are warmly invited to farewell Ross with love on Friday 10th May 2019 at Tairoa Lodge, Puawai Street, Hawera, commencing at 12.00 noon. A private cremation will be held thereafter.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 7 to May 9, 2019
