JAMES, Doreen:
Slipped gently away surrounded by her loving family at Jean Sandel Village on 8th May 2019, aged 94 years. Loved wife of Doug James (dec), deeply treasured mum of Wendy & Robert Saelmans, Philip & Cindy James, loved Nan of Kacia, Judah & Ziva James. All messages to the James Family, C/o PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held in The Chapel Of W.Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, 14th May 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 10 to May 11, 2019