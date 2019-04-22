RICHARDS, Doreen Margery
(nee Hale):
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth surrounded by her family on Friday 19 April 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Murray for 64 years. Adored Mum of Ian and Sera, Peter (deceased), and Wendy and Stephen. Cherished Gran of Laurie, Aaron, Taylor and Rochelle, and Brienne; Katrina, Regan and Amy, and Hannah. Great-Gran of 12 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Richards family can be left on Doreen's tribute page at www.eagars.co.nz/Doreen. In preference to flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth on Friday 26 April 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019