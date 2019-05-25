RICHARDS,
Doreen Margery:
Murray, Ian and Wendy and families wish to thank all who supported them with cards and baking at the sudden passing of a much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Thank you for the generous donations to hospice, wonderful people who we sincerely thank for their love and care of Doreen. Thanks to the New Plymouth Croquet Club for the guard of honour, and to everyone who attended Doreen's farewell and made it memorable. Doreen always had that infectious smile that touched the hearts of so many people.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 25, 2019