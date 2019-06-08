DONOGHUE,
Doris (nee Toomes):
31.7.1924 - 3.6.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and now reunited with her Steve on their 64th wedding anniversary. Beloved wife of the late Edward (Steve). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Francis, Mark (deceased) and Viv, Kathryn and Bruce, Susan and Gordon. Adored grandma of Elizabeth, Ciaran, Carl, Liam, Rebecca, Jerome and Patrick. Loved sister of Bert, Elva and Joan (Liverpool, UK). Thanks to Tainui Village and TDHB for their wonderful care of mum. All messages to The Forsythe Family, 346 Tukapa Street, RD1, New Plymouth 4371. According to Doris's wishes, a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 8, 2019