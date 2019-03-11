COLVILLE,
Dorothy May (Dot):
Passed away peacefully on 8 March 2019, aged 85. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Wendy, Greg and Judy, Brent and Maree, adored grandmother to her ten grandchildren and great-grandmother to seven great-grandchildren. A service will be held on Friday, 15 March at Manukorihi Golf Course, with the service teeing off at 11am. The family invites all friends and relatives to join us in celebrating her life at her beloved home course. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019