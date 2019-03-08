MARGISON,
Dorothy Jean (Pat):
Passed away peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on 2nd March 2019, aged 82. She is survived by her daughter Nicola (Sonia). Predeceased by her sons Eddie, and Tony, and dearest husband Ian Margison. Grandmother (Nana) to Jason, Jordan, Benjamin, Ronin, Kaeya, Nina, George and Elijah. She will be sadly missed. We will all cherish the moments of time spent with you. You will always be in our hearts. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private service will be held.
