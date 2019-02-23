BLACKLER,
Dulcie (nee Pinny):
Peacefully surrounded by family on 15 February 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham Blackler. Loved mother of David, Stuart, Yvonne, Rieon and Cherry. Nana of Cannon and Shane, Aliesha, Patrick and Tass, Graham, Leanne, Thomas and William, Lance and Eisha, Breyanne, Danny-Ray and Eva-Rose and a treasured Great-Nana to her 21 great-grandchildren.
A very special lady
that will be greatly missed.
All communications to 118 Ngarongo Rd RD13, Normanby 4673
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019