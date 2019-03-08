PALM, Ebony:
Ebz our beautiful vibrant family treasure passed away one year ago today. In loving memory of an adored mother of Phoenix, daughter of Richard, sister of Chantel, granddaughter of Stef and Rina, niece of Ingrid and Gus, cousin of Angie and Scott, Karl and Shay. Dearly loved and missed by us all. Thank you to those of you that loved and supported Ebz on her journey.
Now dancing with the Angels, Our Pink Wonder! XX
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019