BROOKER,
Dr Edgar George (George):
Died in Wellington aged 93, the clock stopped 4 March 2019. Loved husband of the late Elizabeth. Proud father of Margaret, Edgar and Mary, father-in-law of Ken and Frances, grandfather of Amelia, Alexandra, Florence and Charlotte. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance. Messages may be sent to 'The Brooker Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. A service to celebrate George's life will be held at the Karori Baptist Church, 161 Karori Road, Wellington, on Friday, 8 March at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Inquisitive to the end.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019