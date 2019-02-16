Edith BRAMALD

BRAMALD, Edith Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 7 February 2019, aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Max. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Loraine & Murray Collingwood, Murray & Judy, and Rex & Hine. Loved Nana & Gran of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. All messages to the Bramald Family, c/-174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth 4312 or may be left on Edith's tribute page www.eagars.co.nz/edith. According to Edith's wishes a private service has been held.

