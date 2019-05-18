VOULLAIRE,
Edna Hazel (nee Walker):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon LifeCare on Friday 10 May 2019, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick. Much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Louise & Bernard Drake (Hawera). Cherished granma of Tegan, Armyn and Chad. Hazel was also a loving mother, mother-in-law, and granma to Peter and Lizzy (Perth), and Richard and Daniel. Loved daughter of Rod and Dorrie Walker, sister of Frank, Guy, Mona and Gael Callander (all deceased), Roy (Orewa), and Alan (USA). Special thank you to Annie Brydon staff for their kindness and care of Mum. Messages to c/- PO Box 132, Hawera 4640.
Beautiful, elegant, ever-giving lady now running along the sea shore, forever in our hearts. So loved by a few, sadly forgotten by many.
A private cremation has been held according to Hazel's wishes.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 18, 2019