BELK, Eileen Frances
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen BELK.
(nee Mann):
Passed peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home on Tuesday 12th March 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Les. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lesley and Grant, and Ernie. Loved grandmother of Bjorn, Heidi; Emma, and Lucy, and great-grandmother of Aubree. In accordance with Eileen's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019