Acknowledgement

O'KEEFFE, Eileen Elsie:

Eileen's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone for their love and support and who came to pay their last respects to Eileen. Special thanks for the care given to Eileen from Ripeka & Michelle (Healthcare NZ), District Nurses, Hawera Hospital and then Annie Brydon Lifecare in her last three months. Thank you for all the floral tributes, Koha, baking, groceries, messages of sympathy and help given over this time. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019 Print | Return to today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers