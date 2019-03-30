O'KEEFFE, Eileen Elsie:
Eileen's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to everyone for their love and support and who came to pay their last respects to Eileen. Special thanks for the care given to Eileen from Ripeka & Michelle (Healthcare NZ), District Nurses, Hawera Hospital and then Annie Brydon Lifecare in her last three months. Thank you for all the floral tributes, Koha, baking, groceries, messages of sympathy and help given over this time. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
