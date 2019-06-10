Eileen ROWE

  • "So sorry, Kathryn, to hear that Betty has passed away. Our..."
    - Donna Milner
  • "Long time friend of Shirley and the late Jack Ludlam and..."
    - Shirley Ludlam
  • "Will be so sadly missed by her best friend Peggy Vickers..."
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Death Notice

ROWE, Eileen Betty (Betty):
Peacefully at Annie Brydon Lifecare Hawera, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Keith, loved mother and mother-in-law of Shirley and Andre Weel (Hawera), Steven and Robyn (Blenheim), Kathryn and Tony van Gameren (Hawera). Loved nana of Hayley, Jason, and Mathew; Cameron, Leon and Maddison; Reece and Sarah, loved by her four great-grandchildren. All messages to the Rowe family may be sent c/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Betty at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 1:00pm. Followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 10 to June 11, 2019
