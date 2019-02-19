Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Eileen Bradshaw:

Passed peacefully with family at Molly Ryan Lifecare on Sunday, 17th February 2019. In her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bradshaw and Christine Sulzberger, Dorothy and the late Alan Enright, and Alison and the late Alan McRae. Respected and cherished grandmother of Catherine and Chris, Andrew and Sibylle, Karen and Greg, James and Jen, Craig and Cynthia, Nicholas and Sarah, Anna, Kate, Sam and Naomi, Georgia and Wayne and Alexandra and Chris. Special grandma to 23 great-grandchildren. All messages to the Sulzberger family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A farewell service for Eileen will be held at the Knox Presbyterian Church, 524 Devon Street East, Fitzroy, New Plymouth, at 11.00am on Friday 22nd February. Interment will follow at the Urenui Cemetery at 2.00pm.

'A Wonderful Life Well Lived'







