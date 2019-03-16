SULZBERGER,
Eileen Bradshaw:
Bradshaw, Dorothy, Alison and their families wish to acknowledge and thank everyone for their love, support and many expressions of sympathy extended to us in our loss of our remarkable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thanks is extended to the staff and wider community at Molly Ryan Lifecare for their companionship, care and compassion over many years. For those people we have been unable to contact, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 16, 2019