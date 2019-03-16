HUGHES, Elizabeth Ann:
Passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019, at Waiuku CHT Rest Home, after a short illness, aged 84. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Michael and Julieana, Robyn and the late Michael (Sparks), Kim and Vicky, Graham and Michelle. Loved Nana Lulu to Ben and Krissy, John, Emma and Andrew, Sarah, Dylan, Maxine, Fergus and Holly, William. Loved great-Nana Lulu to Mikey and Bryce. We invite family and friends to gather for a get-together, with light refreshments, at 2.00pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Pioneer Village Function Hall, Stratford.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2019