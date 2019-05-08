MITCHELL, Elizabeth Jean:
Peacefully at Maryann Rest Home, Stratford, on Tuesday, 7th May 2019. Aged 90 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mum of Peter and Katie; Bronwyn and Lindsay Lash. Treasured grandma of Alice and Grace; Duncan and Joanna, and adored great-grandma. All messages to the Mitchell family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Jean at The Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Cnr Regan & Juliet Streets, Stratford, on Saturday, 11th May, at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from May 8 to May 10, 2019