BLACKBOURN,

Elsie May (nee Jordan):

21.06.1924 - 12.02.2019

R.I.P.

Peacefully at Rhapsody Rest Home surrounded by family, on Tuesday 12 February 2019, aged 94 years 8 months. Treasured wife of the late Clyde. Much loved and cherished Mum of Brian and Rose, Graeme, Colin and Lynette (Lyn) and partner 'Brownie'. Loving and adored nana of her 12 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. A brave and courageous 'saint' to the end. Now at peace and rest in the arms of Clyde. A special thank you to the staff at both Rhapsody Ultimate Care and Marinoto Rest Homes. All messages to Elsie's family C/- PO Box 8270, New Plymouth. Elsie's wish for a private funeral has been honoured.

A special and respected lady to many now at peace.

Will be so sadly missed.

