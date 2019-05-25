SANDFORD,
Elva Gladys (Ciss):
Suddenly at Chalmers Rest Home, New Plymouth, on Friday 24th May 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Raewyn and Warren, Murray and Camilla, Garry and Wendy, Allan and Krissy, Colin and Dona. Treasured Nana Ciss of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ciss' life will be held at the Wesley Methodist Church, Hawera, on Wednesday 29th May 2019, commencing at 1.00pm, after which she will be laid to rest with Bob at the Hawera Cemetery.
