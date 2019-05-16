Elwyn BARR

  • "Hello Shirley and family, So So sad at hearing the sad news..."
  • "Dear Shirley Noel and family, it was with sadness I read of..."
  • "A beautiful woman, my condolences to the family she will be..."
    - kathryn gifkins
  • "sorry to hear of the loss of your mum Elwyn. Regards Roy..."
    - Roy Peters
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

BARR,
Elwyn Therese (nee Baker):
Passed peacefully at Molly Ryan Rest Home, on Wednesday 15 May 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Much loved mother of Alan, David, Suzanne (Sue) (all deceased), and Shirley. Mother-in-law of Tony, Noel, Leonie, and Julie. Dearly loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and aunty to many. Special thanks to all those who have helped with Mum's care over the past few years, and the loving caring staff at Molly Ryan over recent months. No flowers by request. All messages may be sent to "The Barr Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Elwyn will be held at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 17 May 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 16, 2019
