PALMER,
Elwyn Dorothy (Sammy)
(nee Meuli):
82 years. Last of 10 children, of the late Noel and Ester Meuli. It is with great sadness that Mum passed away peacefully at Thornleigh Park Rest Home, surrounded by family and friends, on Good Friday 19 April 2019. Loving and devoted mother of Dianne, Ken and Jenny, Ross(Vince) and Maree, Sue and Dean, Janet and Neil, Terry and Jo. Adored and inspirational Nana of 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. The service will be held Friday 26 April, 2.00pm at The Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, followed by a Private Cremation. All messages to 33A Plymton Street, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and can be left at the service.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019