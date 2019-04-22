Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enid SANDFORD. View Sign



On Thursday, 18th April 2019, peacefully surrounded by her family at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John, loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law to Anne (deceased), Catherine, Arthur and Rodie (deceased), Peter and Colleen, David and Carol; Loved grandmother to her 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

"A gracious lady now at rest"

A service to celebrate Enid's life will be held at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Monday 29th April at 1pm. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service.







