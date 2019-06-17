HODGES, Eric Richard:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 14 June 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved son of the late Fred and Mary Hodges, loved husband of the late Myra. Very dear friend of Maureen Eade. Dearly loved brother of Eva (dec), Peter (dec), Barbara (dec), Mary, Jenny and Lynda. Cherished uncle of all his nieces and nephews and their families. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Tainui Village for their amazing and loving care. All messages to the Hodges family, C/O PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Eric will be held in The Remembrance Chapel and Crematorium, 10 Swans Road, New Plymouth, Taranaki 4373, on Tuesday 18 June 2019, at 11.00am.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 17, 2019