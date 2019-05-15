BROOKE, Fay Kathleen:
Passed away in Greymouth with loving family by her side on May 11, 2019, one day after her 90th birthday. Loved wife of the late Eliot, Thomas Roberts, and Bryan Crompton, lovely mother and mother-in-law of Mark Crompton, and Rowena & the late John McKenzie, cherished nana of Heather, and Andrew, a loved member of the Brooke, Roberts, and Crompton families, a loved aunty, cousin and a friend of many. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Morice Ward at Grey Base Hospital for their wonderful care and support of Fay. Messages to 192 Rolleston Street, Hokitika 7810. At Fay's request a private cremation has taken place on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 15, 2019