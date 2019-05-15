Fay BROOKE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay BROOKE.
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Death Notice

BROOKE, Fay Kathleen:
Passed away in Greymouth with loving family by her side on May 11, 2019, one day after her 90th birthday. Loved wife of the late Eliot, Thomas Roberts, and Bryan Crompton, lovely mother and mother-in-law of Mark Crompton, and Rowena & the late John McKenzie, cherished nana of Heather, and Andrew, a loved member of the Brooke, Roberts, and Crompton families, a loved aunty, cousin and a friend of many. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Morice Ward at Grey Base Hospital for their wonderful care and support of Fay. Messages to 192 Rolleston Street, Hokitika 7810. At Fay's request a private cremation has taken place on the Coast at the Westland Crematorium.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.