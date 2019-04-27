STRANGE,
Ferguson Oliver (Fergie):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Trinity Home and Hospital Hawera, on Thursday 25th April 2019, aged 84 years. Best friend and dearly loved husband of Barbara.
A much loved man
now at rest.
A funeral service to celebrate Fergie's life will be held at St John's Presbyterian Church Hawera, on Tuesday 30th April 2019, commencing at 1.30pm, after which the funeral will move to the Hawera cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019