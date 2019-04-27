Ferguson STRANGE

  • "Fergie , it was a privilege to have known you. Your humour..."
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. My..."
  • "Very sad news Barbara. There are so many happy memories but..."
    - Raewyn Anderson
  • "my thoughts are with you Barbara. ANNE GOURLAY XX"
    - Ferguson Strange
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

STRANGE,
Ferguson Oliver (Fergie):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Trinity Home and Hospital Hawera, on Thursday 25th April 2019, aged 84 years. Best friend and dearly loved husband of Barbara.
A much loved man
now at rest.
A funeral service to celebrate Fergie's life will be held at St John's Presbyterian Church Hawera, on Tuesday 30th April 2019, commencing at 1.30pm, after which the funeral will move to the Hawera cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019
