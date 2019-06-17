MONTGOMERY,
Flora Jean (nee Cammock):
Passed away unexpectedly at Taumarunui Hospital on Friday, 14th June 2019, aged 76 years. Loved wife of the late Terrence Montgomery. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of John & Tania, Sue & Chris, Shane & Angela, Sandra & Trevor, Brian (deceased) and Fiona & Gavin. Adored nana of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"No longer in our hearts to share
But in our hearts you're always there."
A Service for Jean will be held in Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia Street, Thursday, 20th June, at 11.00am followed by a private cremation. Communications to 223 Miro Street, Manunui.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 17 to June 19, 2019