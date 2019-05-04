Florence GILMER

  • "Our Deepest Sympathy to the Family of Florence. Our..."
    - Dianne Anderson
Death Notice

GILMER, Florence Irene
Elizabeth (Butler):
Peacefully at Maida Vale on Saturday, 27th April 2019. In her 91st year. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Judith; Maree and Alan. Cherished nana of Lisa and Mark; Luke (deceased) and Thomas. Now at rest with her beloved Laurie and Glenys. All messages to the Gilmer family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352. In accordance with Florence's wishes a private family service has been held.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on May 4, 2019
